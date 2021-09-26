Man shot, killed during an argument early Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sept. 25 at approximately 2:04 a.m., the LVMPD received a report that a man had been shot at a residence located in the 5400 block of Alpine Place, near W. Charleston and S. Decatur Boulevards.

Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was involved in an argument with several unidentified males prior to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.