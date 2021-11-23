Man shot dead in Las Vegas alley after confronting 2 men who robbed him after he hit $4,000 jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the first weekend of November, Christopher Masters was lucky, hitting a $4,000 jackpot at a neighborhood bar.

By Tuesday, Nov. 9, he was shot dead in an alley after confronting two men who robbed him after word spread of his big win, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Jeremiya Hines, 18, faces a murder charge in the Nov. 9 shooting in the 3700 block of Royal Crest Street, a crime-ridden area near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive. A second suspect has not been arrested yet.

Numerous calls to 911 reported the shooting just before 4 p.m., and several witnesses told police what happened.

One of those witnesses was Masters’ friend, Gary Smith, who was with him when he was shot. Smith told detectives about the previous robbery and said the same men showed up at Masters’ shed in the alley, demanding more money.

The men got about $1,000 in the first robbery — $800 from Masters and $200 from Smith. People in the neighborhood believed Masters had won $10,000, according to the arrest report. The robbery went unreported.

On Nov. 9, Smith was walking toward Masters’ shed when he saw the same two men not far from the shed, according to the arrest report. He went inside and told Masters.

Masters, 48, and Smith, about 69 years old, confronted the robbers, Smith told police.

They then demanded more money. When Smith refused, one of the men drew a gun and started shooting.

Smith told police Masters ran forward to try to stop the shooting when he was shot, Smith told police. The suspects fled after the shooting.

Several people identified the suspect from a photo lineup. Hines has a prior arrest for robbery from 2019.

Police apprehended Hines on Nov. 18 as he sat in a silver Nissan sedan not far from the shooting scene.

Hines remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. He faces an open murder charge and another charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.