Man shot at bus stop in neighborhood near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene metro lvmpd police tape_1512846945831.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of the Las Vegas valley. According to officers, a man was shot while waiting at a bus stop in the 4100 block of Boulder Highway near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road.

Metro Police said, upon arrival, officers located the victim and called for paramedics who took him to Sunrise Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an active scene so the area is closed to traffic.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories