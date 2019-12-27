Man shot at bus stop in neighborhood near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of the Las Vegas valley. According to officers, a man was shot while waiting at a bus stop in the 4100 block of Boulder Highway near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road.

Metro Police said, upon arrival, officers located the victim and called for paramedics who took him to Sunrise Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an active scene so the area is closed to traffic.

No other information was released.