Man shot and killed inside bar near Charleston, Decatur; police looking for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a bar overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the PT’s Place near Charleston and Decatur.

Police say a man walked up to another man, shot him and left the bar.

“What we have learned at this point is the victim and the suspect were both in the bar separately for several hours before the shooting,” LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The victim is described by police as an Hispanic man in his late 20s. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release his identity in the coming days.

“There appears to be no interaction between the two,” Lt. Spencer noted.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers, (702) 385-5555.