LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a murder-suicide after a man reportedly shot and killed his wife before killing himself.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of the shooting in front of a residence near the 1500 block of Ardmore St., near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

They found both Leticia de Gonzalez, 59, and Juan Manuel de Gonzalez, 79, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Leticia was outside of her home when she got into an argument with Juan, they said.

During the argument, Juan de Gonzalez shot Leticia in the chest and then shot himself in the head, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Anyone in a violent relationship or who knows anyone in a violent relationship should seek help immediately.