LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that started as a domestic dispute.

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Rainbow Boulevard near Smoke Ranch Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. Jason Johanssen said there was a verbal fight involving a brother and sister and her boyfriend who live together.

“The boyfriend and sister were in their room when the brother kicked down their door and challenged them to a fight which escalated to a physical fight with them hitting each other.”

Johanssen said the boyfriend broke away from the fight, grabbed a gun, and shot the brother in the chest.

The brother, who is in his 30s, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johanssen said the boyfriend stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.