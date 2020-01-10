Man shoots kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend during fistfight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect in a shooting Thursday night as Cleveland Haddicks, 41.

On Jan. 9 at approximately 10:49 p.m. LVMPD Dispatch received reports of a shooting on Za Zu Pitts Avenue near E. Vegas Valley Drive and S. Hollywood Boulevard.

Arriving officers located an adult male laying on the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene, according to the report.

The suspect in the shooting remained on scene and was taken into custody by patrol.

Detectives determined Haddicks went to his ex-wife’s residence and when the new boyfriend opened the door, they got into a verbal argument that led to a fistfight.

During the physical fight, Haddicks produced a handgun and shot the victim.

As a result of the investigation, Haddick was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed gun without a permit.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.