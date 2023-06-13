LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s current husband after an argument, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Monday, June 12, officers with the LVMPD were called to a home in the 7900 block of Pinnochio Avenue. There, they found a man who had been shot.

Medical personnel took him to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

LVMPD Homicide detectives learned that the victim had been in an argument with his wife’s ex-husband, identified as 37-year-old Dawrin Mota, in front of the house.

During the argument, Mota shot the victim before leaving.

Mota later called LVMPD Dispatch and turned himself in. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held. His first appearance is scheduled for June 14.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on their website.