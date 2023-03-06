LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 61-year-old man at a deceased relative’s home in Henderson shot and killed an intruder early on Thursday, March 2.

Police said at around 2:10 a.m. they received a call of gunshots inside a home on the 1700 block of Sebring Hills Drive, near Sun City Anthem Drive and Volunteer Blvd.

The son of a person who passed away one week prior was in the home when he said he found a person inside. Police said the man shot and killed the 34-year-old intruder.

At this time, police said the shooter would not face any criminal charges.