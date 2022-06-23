LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first of three men who pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Metro police car in 2020 will spend two years in federal prison.

24-year-old Devarian Haynes received the prison sentence alongside three years of post-release supervision, community service, and restitution after he entered a plea in March to one count of civil disorder.

Two other men who also took plea deals for the incident, Tyree Walker and Ricardo Densmore, are expected to receive similar sentences in the next few weeks.

According to court documents, each of the men admitted to participating in setting fire to a marked LVMPD patrol vehicle during protests related to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

By pleading guilty, the men avoided trial on conspiracy and arson charges.

