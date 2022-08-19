LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for receiving over 14,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Brandon Eric Navarrete, 29, pleaded guilty in May to charges of receipt of child pornography.

He admitted that he downloaded child sexual abuse material onto his phone, computer, and thumb drive, according to court documents. Some of the 13,836 images and 284 videos discovered by investigators depicted infants and children under 12 years old, and some showed depictions of violence.

Navarrete is required to register as a sex offender after completing his prison term.

“The defendant’s criminal conduct against our most vulnerable members of society was despicable,” said U.S. Attorney for Nevada Jason M. Frierson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue its joint efforts to investigate and prosecute those who sexually exploit children and bring predators to justice.”

Anyone with information about child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or at www.cybertipline.org.

A booking photo of Navarrete was not immediately available because the case was in federal court.