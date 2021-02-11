Man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 murder at Circus Circus Reno

RENO — A Nevada man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2019 killing of an woman at a hotel and casino in Reno.

The District Attorney’s Office said 23-year-old Tevin Raeshaun Johnson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in November to first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Amber Morris of Ross, Ohio.

Morris’ body was found near the door of her hotel room at Circus Circus Reno on July 19, 2019.

An autopsy revealed she was strangled and stomped on, causing bleeding in her brain.

Johnson was identified as a suspect after police reviewed security video.

Morris’ husband has sued Circus Circus, claiming that the hotel didn’t provide adequate security.

Surveillance cameras showed Johnson on the casino floor and in the hotel lobby area. He traveled up the stairway without being detected. He entered an elevator to the North Tower rooms and stopped at several hotel floors without being detected.