LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 27-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison in a failed 2019 holdup outside a bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Keyawn Lloyd Cook Jr. pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted interference with commerce by robbery in May 2021, and was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro. He also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

During the attempted robbery on July 16, 2019, Cook pointed a loaded 9mm handgun as an armored car employee entered a bank, threatening “don’t move.” But when a second employee triggered an alarm, Cook fled without any money, according to court documents. The location of the robbery was not disclosed in information released today.

Cook also pleaded guilty Wednesday in a separate case, in which he was accused in a fraud scheme.

Cook was charged with filing fraudulent loan applications with the Small Business Administration and a Paycheck Protection Program lender. He was trying to get more than $100,000 in loans under the CARES Act, which helped businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. He is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge on June 8.