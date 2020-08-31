Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2018 fires at The Drew Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who pleaded guilty to one count of arson after fires caused millions of dollars in damage to The Drew Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Joseph Sanders, 28, of Las Vegas, recorded himself on his cell phone after trespassing onto the site on the Las Vegas Strip. As he recorded, he said, “… and I lit a fire to this [expletive]. I’m just bored, you know?”

After setting two fires inside a building, Sanders “squared off” with two firefighters on the scene, delaying their effort to supply water to the firefighting effort.

Chief US District Judge Miranda Du sentenced Sanders on Friday. In addition to the prison term, Sanders was sentenced to three years of supervised release. The court has not set restitution at this time.

The Drew was originally the Fontainebleau, which started construction in 2006 just before the Great Recession in 2008.

The Clark County Fire Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives performed the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva prosecuted the case.