LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man who fraudulently obtained more than 700 credit card numbers to buy more than $500,000 in tickets for events in Las Vegas was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Carl Dewain Jefferson, 36, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to the use or trafficking of unauthorized access devices and aggravated identity theft.

During a one-year period that started on March 14, 2014, Jefferson who operated LV Show Tickets, LLC used the credit card numbers to purchase tickets and resell them on his website and Craigslist.

In September 2014, Metro police seized a laptop, cell phones, a credit card embossing machine, forged credit cards, and business cards from Las Vegas hotel rooms under Jefferson’s name.

Seven years later, in September 2021, Jefferson agreed to plead guilty. In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Jefferson will have three years of supervised release once he leaves prison.