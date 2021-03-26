Man sentenced to 16-40 months in March 2019 death of Faiss middle schooler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man charged in a March 2019 crash that left a Faiss middle schooler dead was sentenced to 16-40 months in prison Friday. Police say Angel Lopez was driving more than 60 mph in a 35-mph zone when he hit and killed 12-year-old Jonny Smith.

Lopez was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

The judge handed down conditions associated with the sentencing, including:

  • Abstaining from the use, possession, control of alcohol
  • Evaluation for substance abuse and complete counseling
  • Enter and complete a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended counseling
  • Victim impact panel
  • Maintain full-time employment
  • Seek and maintain full-time employment during the term of probation. If he is unemployed, he must document his work search efforts and provide the information to parole and probation
  • Complete 125 hours of community service
  • Pay restitution

The incident occurred while Smith was walking home from school near Fort Apache and Maule. In a declaration of warrant, they noted the boy was not in a crosswalk but that the area had a large community park, Faiss Middle School and several juvenile pedestrians and vehicles.

A new traffic signal was activated after the crash.

