Man sentenced to 16-40 months in March 2019 death of Faiss middle schooler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man charged in a March 2019 crash that left a Faiss middle schooler dead was sentenced to 16-40 months in prison Friday. Police say Angel Lopez was driving more than 60 mph in a 35-mph zone when he hit and killed 12-year-old Jonny Smith.
Lopez was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
The judge handed down conditions associated with the sentencing, including:
- Abstaining from the use, possession, control of alcohol
- Evaluation for substance abuse and complete counseling
- Enter and complete a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended counseling
- Victim impact panel
- Maintain full-time employment
- Seek and maintain full-time employment during the term of probation. If he is unemployed, he must document his work search efforts and provide the information to parole and probation
- Complete 125 hours of community service
- Pay restitution
The incident occurred while Smith was walking home from school near Fort Apache and Maule. In a declaration of warrant, they noted the boy was not in a crosswalk but that the area had a large community park, Faiss Middle School and several juvenile pedestrians and vehicles.
A new traffic signal was activated after the crash.