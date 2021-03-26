Man sentenced to 16-40 months in March 2019 death of Faiss middle schooler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man charged in a March 2019 crash that left a Faiss middle schooler dead was sentenced to 16-40 months in prison Friday. Police say Angel Lopez was driving more than 60 mph in a 35-mph zone when he hit and killed 12-year-old Jonny Smith.

Lopez was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

The judge handed down conditions associated with the sentencing, including:

Abstaining from the use, possession, control of alcohol

Evaluation for substance abuse and complete counseling

Enter and complete a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended counseling

Victim impact panel

Maintain full-time employment

Seek and maintain full-time employment during the term of probation. If he is unemployed, he must document his work search efforts and provide the information to parole and probation

Complete 125 hours of community service

Pay restitution

The incident occurred while Smith was walking home from school near Fort Apache and Maule. In a declaration of warrant, they noted the boy was not in a crosswalk but that the area had a large community park, Faiss Middle School and several juvenile pedestrians and vehicles.

A new traffic signal was activated after the crash.