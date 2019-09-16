Man sentenced in the drunk driving death of Garrett Meriwether

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nineteen-year-old Alexander Brewer was sentenced five to 20 years in prison for the death of Garrett Meriwether in court on Monday.

Brewer hit 18-year-old Meriwether’s car while driving under the influence near Sahara and Fort Apache in May of this year. He was held in the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail before pleading guilty to DUI involving death and felony reckless driving.

Meriwether’s family founded The Garrett Meriwether Foundation in his honor, with a mission to bring awareness to driving under the influence and provide scholarships to UNLV students.

During the foundation’s inaugural 5k on Sunday, Garrett’s mother, Debra, said, “I visit Garrett every single day to take care of his grave because that’s all I have left to do for my son. Being a mom and losing your baby, even though he was six-foot-two, that is just overwhelming.”

Former Metro Police sergeant Steve Meriwether and his family have publicly shared the pain in losing their son in hopes of raising awareness of the impact DUI accidents have on families and their communities.