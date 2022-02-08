Man sentenced in attack on mail carrier to steal postal key

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who assaulted a mail carrier was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison. He stole the carrier’s postal key to open locked mailboxes and steal mail.

Michael Gerald Hammond, 33, pleaded guilty in Nov. 2021 to one count of possession of a postal key. Aside from the 46-month prison sentence, Hammond was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Court documents said Hammond used a rubber mallet to attack the mail carrier in Feb. 2018 while he was delivering mail to an apartment complex. The mail carrier was hit over the head multiple times and his postal key was stolen. The documents point out that Hammond searched online for phrases such as “best homemade weapon for knocking out ppl” and “how exactly does a blackjack knock someone out.”

Hammond was arrested three days later while attempting to break into a car in a casino parking garage.