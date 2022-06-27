RENO, Nev. (KLAS) –A Nevada man was sentenced last week after he assaulted a female passenger on a flight to Las Vegas and forced the plane to land in Reno.

On Oct. 31, 2019, 41-year-old Daniel Parkhurst touched the woman’s inner thigh without consent on the flight and started punching her multiple times after she smacked his hand away.

Flight attendants and passengers intervened to stop Pankhurst, but the flight from Seattle was forced to land early for Pankhurst to be removed and arrested.

He had pleaded guilty on Feb. 22 this year to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants and one count of simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction in the United States.

Parkhurst received a sentence of five years of probation, six months of home confinement, and restitution in the amount of $49,079.