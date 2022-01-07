Man sentenced following sexual assault of woman at Fort Mohave Indian Reservation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An Arizona man was sentenced Friday after sexually assaulting a woman at a Laughlin resort and casino on the Fort Mohave Indian Reservation.

Richard Anthony Hernandez, 26, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release.

Hernandez punched a woman multiple times before sexually assaulting her on Sept. 24, 2018, according to court documents.

The victim, a Native American, suffered multiple facial abrasions and contusions, bleeding from head injuries, and loss of consciousness with a concussion, all of which required medical treatment at a hospital.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in October 2020 to aggravated sexual abuse.