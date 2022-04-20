LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who provided pills laced with fentanyl to a 13-year-old Summerlin girl who died was sentenced from 7 to 20 years in prison Wednesday morning.

Daniella Young died on Oct. 13, 2021. (Credit: Young family)

Marcas Crowley, 32, gave the pills to Daniella Young, an eighth-grader at Sig Rogich Middle School. He also exchanged explicit photos with her. Young was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her father on Oct. 13, 2021. Pills found on her nightstand contained a powerful illicit opioid.

Jason Young told the court, that he lost his only child and best friend that day. He said his life now feels empty.

Crowley, who accepted a plea deal, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of sexually motivated coercion.

“This is the highest sentence that any defendant charged with this has been adjudicated of since our office began prosecuting these cases,” said Deputy District Attorney Eckley Keach III.

In addition, Crowley must also register as a sex offender.

During the sentencing, Crowley addressed the court and said he was remorseful. He offered condolences to Young’s family and said he wish the out would have turned out better.

Daniella’s mother, Sabrina Young, called her daughter “her sunshine” and said since her death she cries daily.

During the investigation, police found messages and photos on Snapchat between Crowley and Young. There were even messages the day after Young’s death and he couldn’t reach her.

“Hey..? he wrote Young on Snapchat. “I’m concerned what’s up.”

There were 209 deaths reported in Clark County in 2020 where people died from ingesting illicit fentanyl which can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.