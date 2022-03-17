LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested 28-year-old Erick Ortega Monday after he was accused of committing burglary, malicious destruction of property, and violating a temporary protection order (TPO).

According to his arrest report, Ortega was seen “yelling at the sky” or on the phone before entering his sibling’s residence through forced entry at around 2:30 p.m. He was there until around 5 p.m., but neighbors noted that he went outside again at around 4 p.m. “acting erratic” before going back inside.

In the report, Ortega’s sibling and his roommate told police that nobody was home after 9 a.m. and the house was locked. Ortega is accused of stealing $1,000 from the roommate’s room and breaking her laptop, as well as stealing his sibling’s backpack, Jordan shoes, and drinks from the fridge.

Ortega has no residence and is homeless, the report stated.

The roommate told police that he likely went into her room because it was the only room in the house with a door that could not lock.

Ortega left the residence and was located down the street shortly after by police wearing jeans and no shirt, with the items described as stolen from the house.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Ortega’s ex-girlfriend told police that he called her at around 4:30 p.m., telling her that he just left his sibling’s house and was coming over to kill her. She showed officers the TPO she had against him.

Ortega faces the following charges:

2 counts of burglary

2 counts of malicious destruction of property

2 counts of petit larceny

Violation of TPO

Home invasion

Violation of probation

He is scheduled to appear in court Mar. 31 at 10 a.m. No bail was set.