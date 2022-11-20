LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police think a man was impaired Saturday when he crashed his motorized scooter and then was struck and killed by several vehicles.

The man was driving westbound on West Cheyenne Avenue near Simmons Street at about 8:30 p.m. when he crashed in the roadway, police said. He was then hit by “multiple vehicles” and pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is believed the deceased male may have been impaired at the time of the crash,” police said. None of the drivers who hit the man is thought to have been impaired.

The identity of the scooter driver will be released pending notification of family.

Police said their investigation was in the preliminary stages.