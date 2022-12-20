LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, Metro said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

According to police, surveillance video and witness testimony revealed the man was driving a homemade go-cart and either failed to stop or negotiate a turn, resulting in him colliding into an unoccupied, parked SUV.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.