LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas is a busy city with many people moving in and out.

With many relocating and looking for new housing arrangements, storage units come in handy for extra belongings.

One resident claims he went to check on his things only to find unwelcomed visitors. Melvin Hodges found a rat infestation when he went to his storage unit earlier this month.

“It was raining rat poop,” Hodges said. “When you go to a storage unit you feel as though your things are going to be protected,” Hodges said.

It was Hodges first visit to his unit at Town Storage, near Rainbow and Dewy in six years.

“Maybe there could be a fire, maybe there could be water damage you think about that but rats getting up into your locker and tearing up everything no it is ridiculous it was unfathomable,” Hodges added.

Hodges was looking forward to finally moving his personal belongings to Illinois but tells 8 News Now after seeing the rat droppings in storage, he didn’t feel comfortable bringing them home. He said he would pay up to $130 a month for the last six years to the storage facility but claims no one from property management notified him of a rat infestation.

8 News Now went over to Towne Storage to get some answers, the new office manager said there was a rat infestation three years ago but was fixed. The management has since put several rat baits throughout the facility. The manager also advised customers to regularly check on their units.

According to Life Storage Blog, there are some tips you can do to make sure unwanted varmints stay out of your storage unit:

Pack items in plastic totes with airtight lids.

Do not store food inside

Keep items elevated

Cover mattresses and furniture

Choose a storage facility that cares about pest control

As for Hodges, he says looking back that things would’ve been done differently.

“Do your homework on the facility and ask about rodent infestation,” Hodges added.

Hodges did receive a check from his insurance for $1,000 but says that wasn’t enough to cover the belongings he had to throw out.