WEB EXTRA: Man returns $43,000 he found in thrift store couch

FLINT-SAGINAW-BAY, MI (CNN) — It’s one of those situations you hear about and ask yourself, “What would I do if that happened to me?”

Howard Kirby had that moment after he bought a couch from a thrift store.

“It still boggles my mind,” said Howard Kirby, returned the money.

Kirby likes to shop at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan.

Last month, he purchased a couch from the store in December for his man cave, but this weekend he made a shocking discovery – it was filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or something,” added Kirby.

He had the ottoman for a few weeks before noticing it was uncomfortable and that’s when his daughter decided to open it up.

Then she started pulling out money. A total of $43,170 was found in the ottoman, but Kirby said he didn’t feel right keeping the money.

He reached out to the store to find out who had donated the couch.

Turns out, it was Kim Fauth-Newberry. The couch originally belonged to her grandfather and he died last year.

“It’s just crazy,” said Kim Fauth-Newberry, granddaughter of the original couch owner.

The ReStore held a big surprise to give back every dollar found in the cushion.

“Why he’s got money in cushions? I don’t know,” added Fauth-Newberry relative.

“Completely awesome..like we talked about that,” added Kim Fauth-Newberry.

Kirby says an attorney told him he had no legal obligation to give the money back, but he felt he had to morally and that is something Rich Merling, the store manager thinks is heartwarming.

“To me, this is someone that despite what they’re going through and in spite of their own needs that said I’m just going to do the right thing,” said Rick Merling, ReStore manager

Kirby says he could’ve used the money, but feels better knowing the money is with the rightful owner.

“I’ve heard it done so many other times and I always thought what would I do if that ever happened and now I know, and it makes me feel good,” said Howard Kirby, returned the money.