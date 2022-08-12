LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was no small task for the Mojave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office when it came to a swift water rescue on Friday.

The driver of a Jeep found himself stuck in the wash south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, Arizona.

In the photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page, the waters around the Jeep are seen receding.

It took a team of rescuers to help the man make it back onto dry land.

Water rescue on Thursday, August 11. (Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office)

Water rescue on Thursday, August 11.Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue office

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Office wants to remind the public of the threat flooded roadways and running washes can pose whether you are in a car or not.