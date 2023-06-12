Video Credit: Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man had to be rescued from his home after a fire broke out on Saturday. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and were met by neighbors who told them a man was trapped inside the home.

Home fire rescue by The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Northern Arizona Fire District (Credit: Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bodycam video released by the sheriff’s office showed the rescue by deputies.

Once the man was located, in the video, the deputy can be seen ripping a window enclosure off of the home. The man was eventually able to climb out and get to safety with the deputy’s help.

According to Northern Arizona Fire District, a few minutes after the man exited the window, the home was completely engulfed in fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy who rescued the man received minor cuts and scrapes to his hands but was otherwise uninjured.

No other information was released.