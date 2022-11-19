LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning home in the northeast valley.

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near 2258 Colebrook Street around 3:15 on Saturday.

According to Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, 36 fire department personnel were called to the home to help extinguish the flames and rescue the man inside.

The man, whose condition was not made available, was taken to University Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.