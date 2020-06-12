Man rescued 50 feet up in palm tree after getting stuck while pruning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man pinned by palm fronds 50 feet off the ground was rescued by the Clark County Fire Department on Friday morning.

A ladder truck reached him and a platform was put in place to get him into a harness before he was lowered in what officials called a “high angle rescue.”

The man was conscious and responding — “but having difficulty breathing due to the weight of the palm fronds” — when rescuers reached him, and he refused medical care when he was lowered to the ground. He was trimming the tree in the 2800 block of McLeod Drive at the time.

In total, seven units including the technical rescue teams from both Clark County fire Department an Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, responded to the call.