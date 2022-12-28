LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing an expensive watch from a hotel guest while visiting his room in September.

Priscilla Cueva, 34, was arrested on Dec. 22, three months after the alleged crime was reported at the Wynn Hotel and Casino.

According to the arrest report, the guest, whose name is redacted in the report, contacted hotel security on the morning of Sept. 18 to report his $230,000 Audemars Piguet watch had been stolen by two women.

The victim said he discussed sex with two women in his hotel room but was “adamant that no money was exchanged for sex acts,” the report said.

The man said, before taking a quick shower, he removed his watch in front of the women and put it in the zippered compartment in his luggage. The women told him they were going to get ice for drinks but never returned to the room. He told police he fell asleep and discovered his watch was missing in the morning.

A vice detective with Las Vegas Metropolitan police said this is a common tactic used to steal valuables from prostitution customers.

Police said casino surveillance video showed the two women leaving the property. Cuevo was identified after police discovered she had previous trespassing events on the property. Court records show she has a history of crime dating back to 2013 which includes arrests for robbery, battery, DUI, prostitution, and trespassing.

Cuevo is now facing charges of felony grand larceny with a value of more than $100,000 and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. The other woman was never identified.

Although the victim declared the value of the watch at $230,000, he never followed up with police to give the serial number and more details about the watch. Police value the watch somewhere between $64,000 to $734,000.