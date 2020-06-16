Man reported missing in North Las Vegas since Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was last seen Sunday morning suffers from dementia and may need medication, according to police.

North Las Vegas police are looking for David Clyde Miller, a 63-year-old Army veteran. Miller, a black man last seen wearing a long-sleeve plaid khaki button-up shirt, khaki slacks and possibly reading glasses was last seen in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road.

Miller is about 5-feet-6, 200 pounds. He does not have a vehicle, police said. He has lost weight since the provided photo was taken.

Police said Miller has had a stroke in the past and asked hospitals and the public to call if they have seen anyone fitting Miller’s description.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.