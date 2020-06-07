Man receives burn injury following northwest valley garage fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFAR) says a man received a minor burn injury following a garage fire that broke out at a northwest valley home Sunday morning.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a house on Lund Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive, just before 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a garage on fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the garage of a one-story house was fully involved.

LVFAR says firefighters had the fire out within ten minutes and confined it to the garage.

One of the occupants told fire investigators he was working on his motorcycle in the garage when it backfired, and then caught fire.

Northwest valley house sustains $25,000 in damages after garage catches fire. Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

He said the fire spread very quickly in the garage. The man received a minor burn to his hand and was treated on scene by fire paramedics and released. Officials say he refused to go to the hospital.

The fire gutted the garage and damaged a parked car. The damage is estimated at $25,000. The interior of the home was not damaged.