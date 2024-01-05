LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Zachary Adolph was asleep next to his dog in a convenience store parking lot when he awoke to the sound of gunfire.

“I remember I picked up my dog and rolled over my girlfriend and got shot in my leg and it shattered my femur,” he said.

Kylee Au Young, 21, and Cristobal Omar Perez, 31, were arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Thursday in connection with the shooting of an encampment on December 1, 2023. The duo were scheduled to appear in court Friday, but only one arrived.

Au Young made her initial appearance in court today while Perez, according to court officials, was not transported, a reason was not provided.

Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer accepted the request for continuance from Perez and Au Young; they both are being held without bail.

Perez faces charges of open murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit murder among others. Au Young is charged with two counts of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

This came after a fatal shooting of five people in an encampment near the parking lot of an am/pm gas convenience store. The two people killed were identified as Timothy Brenton and Ashley Burrell, three others were injured.

Zachary Adolph, 32, remembers the moment clearly when shots whizzed over his head at the corner of Charleston Boulevard and North Honolulu Street.

“The gunshots just kept coming,” he said. “Someone was laying at my foot that had a gunshot to the head.”

With his small dog Brody on his lap, Adolph spoke to 8 News Now from his wheelchair as he still struggled to figure out how to get to physical therapy, take care of his dog, and help his friends take sodas to the rest of the group further down the street.

The owner at the am/pm at Charleston Boulevard and North Honolulu Street said he tries to help those from the encampment that frequent his store. Adolph said that if anyone can help him pay for medication for his dog, a portable charger for his phone, clothes, and food would go a long way.

“It’s been really hard,” Adolph said. “It can’t go back to normal because this is something that changes people’s lives forever.”