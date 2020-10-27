Man reacts to brutal death of 2-month-old allegedly killed by father

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Neighbor reacts to a tragedy that occurred in the southeast part of the Las Vegas valley. Metro Police say a man killed his 2-month-old baby.

The homicide happened early Saturday morning at an apartment complex near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue. An arrest report released Monday lays out the chilling details leading up to the child’s death.

Man charged in 2-month-old daughter’s death left trail of destruction

The report said 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr. ripped baby London from his fiancé’s arms. He then threw the balcony of their second story apartment.

Photo courtesy: GoFundMe — https://www.gofundme.com/f/k3aznp-baby-london

Obi Kanu still cannot believe the horrifying events that took place. He says the couple lived right above him.

“This is the most bizarre thing that I’ve seen,” Kanu said.

A charred balcony and broken windows are all that remain from what can only be described as a terrible tragedy. Kanu says he witnessed the aftermath.

“The mother of the slain child, she was already out here,” Kanu said. “She was very hysterical about everything that had been going on.”

Metro Police also said Martin also set the apartment on fire, killing the family dog and prompting evacuations.

Kanu says the firefighters put out the blaze, his apartment sustained heavy water damage — and now, he has to move to a different unit within the complex.

“When I came out, the house was in full blaze,” Kanu said. “That’s nothing compared to whatever the family of the baby is going through. It’s just an awful thing that happened.”

Police say Martin drove away after throwing the baby, and he caused two car accidents on his way to McCarran International Airport. According to an arrest report, “he crawled onto the baggage conveyor belt that entered into the secure area of the airport.”

Martin located a TSA Security shirt inside a break room, and he put the shirt on. That is when a maintenance worker “located Martin outside the main building near the tarmac,” the report said.

Clarence Edward Martin. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Employees called police and Martin was arrested. The arrest report also says Martin’s fiancé told police that he had prior mental health issues, “but she had not seen any issues until the last three days. Martin hadn’t eaten or slept in the last three days.”

“I just don’t think that somebody that can do that was in their right state of mind,” Kanu said.

With that said, Kanu says nothing justifies what happened.

“My deepest condolences to the family,” he said.

Martin is now facing several charges, including open murder, first-degree arson, animal cruelty, battery on a protected person, and duty to stop at an accident with an attended vehicle.

He is due in court Tuesday morning.

8 News Now got in contact with the family of the two-month-old girl. They were not ready to speak yet, but loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help properly bury London Martin. Go here if you would like to help.