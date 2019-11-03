Man poses as a police officer and makes five arrests in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson Police in North Carolina arrested a man posing as a law enforcement officer during an October traffic stop that netted the arrests of five other men.

Police say on Oct. 5, at 11:11 p.m., Wilson police officers conducted a traffic stop at a Food Mart, regarding a possible murder suspect as a vehicle passenger.

The vehicle, occupied by five males, made a stop in the store but drove away as officers were approaching the vehicle.

A vehicle chase ensued and lasted for approximately two miles, police say. The vehicle was forced to a stop by a black Ford Taurus.

Police say the Taurus then drove past the pursuing police cars and the suspect vehicle before slowing down and forcing the suspect vehicle to be pinned between the lead police vehicle and it. The Taurus was equipped with blue lights that were flashing during the incident.

When the suspect vehicle stopped, pursuing officers conducted the traffic stop. The driver of the Taurus exited his vehicle and, at gunpoint, ordered the driver of the suspect vehicle out of the vehicle.

All of the occupants of the vehicle got out after being ordered to do so.

The driver of the Taurus, later identified as David Adams Jr., handcuffed the suspect and began searching him. Adams was ordered to stop his actions due to his unknown law enforcement status.

Adams left the scene, police say, before investigating officers were able to speak with him. It was later determined that he was not a sworn law enforcement officer.

A warrant was obtained for Adams’ arrest and he was served that warrant this week on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer. He received a $1,500 unsecured bond.

Five other men were arrested after a search of their vehicle revealed a handgun, MDMA pills, Codeine pills, a Vyvanse pill, and $708.