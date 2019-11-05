Man pleads ‘not guilty’ to killing woman found buried in concrete

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a woman whose body was found encased in cement pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges Tuesday morning.

Christopher Prestipino appears in court on Nov. 5, 2019.

Christopher Prestipino, 45, appeared in Clark County District Court for his arraignment. He is facing charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, who worked in the adult entertainment industry.

According to the arrest report, while at Prestipino’s home on the night of May 31, Gonzalez was left tied up to a bedpost for an extended period of time. She started yelling, and the suspects were concerned she was going to report them to police. Gonzalez died after being strangled and injected with pool cleaner by Prestipino and a woman identified as Cassandra Garrett.

Garrett was arrested in Milwaukee and is awaiting extradition to Nevada. Another woman, 31-year-old Lisa Mort is accused of aiding Prestipino after the murder.

Esmeralda Gonzalez

Prestipino was granted $500,000 bail and as of Tuesday morning remains jailed. He had to surrender his passport.