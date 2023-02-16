LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man facing 28 charges, and the possibility of the death penalty, for allegedly killing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning in a Clark County District courtroom.

This was a continued arraignment hearing from earlier in the week for 24-year-old Tyson Hampton who is accused of shooting 49-year-old Thai who was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 13, 2022, on East Flamingo Road near University Center Drive. The call was made by Hampton’s wife who told police her husband battered her and bloodied her nose, court documents said.

Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting while answering a call for a domestic disturbance on Oct. 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (LVMPD)

Officer Thai, a 23-year veteran of the Metro police force was met with blasts of gunfire as he approached and questioned Hampton who was seated in a car, police said. Thai was critically injured and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police said Hampton fired a total of 18 rounds hitting Thai and Hampton’s mother-in-law who was at the scene. Hampton, who had faced a gun charge two years earlier attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody by officers.

District Court Judge Tierra Jones set Hampton’s jury trial for Feb. 5, 2024, after defense attorney Robert Langford said he would need at least a year to prepare.

Thai left behind a daughter, ex-wife, siblings, and other family members.

Nevada has not put a person to death since 2006.