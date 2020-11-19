Man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearms 1 year after LVMPD responds to domestic violence incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms a year after Metro Police responded to a domestic violence incident at his apartment. Akila Chappell-Hersh, 26, had prior felony convictions.

“Domestic violence and firearms are too often a deadly combination,” said Nicholas Trutanich, US Attorney for the District of Nevada, in a news release. “One of our office’s top priorities in launching Project Veronica was to get guns out of the hands of domestic violence offenders.”

Project Veronica was launched in August 2020 by the Department of Justice and the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada. It was named after Veronica Caldwell, a local domestic violence victim who was killed by her husband. He shot and killed her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, as well. The initiative is aimed at curbing domestic and sexual violence.

In this case, Chappell-Hersh pleaded guilty to two counts of felon in possession of firearm. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 17, 2021.

Court documents say Metro responded to a domestic violence incident in Nov. 2019, where Chappell-Hersh was arguing with his wife while holding a handgun. When law enforcement searched the apartment, they found a .40 caliber Sig Sauer P229 handgun under a mattress. They found another handgun in May 2020, a .45 caliber Glock 30s with a 26-round extended magazine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, and Assistant US Attorney Brett Ruff is prosecuting.