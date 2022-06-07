LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, a man pled guilty to receiving thousands of images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Thomas Eley, 25, of Reno pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded 12 cyber tips connected to an IP address from Eley’s home to the police.

Images and videos found at Eley’s home by police included prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and intercourse with adults.

In total over 2,700 child porn images and over 400 child porn videos were recovered from his electronic devices.

Eley faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Eley also will be required to register as a sex offender.

Eley will be sentenced on September 6, 2022.

To report child sexual exploitation to NCMEC call 1-800-THE-LOST.