LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who crashed into a motorcycle while driving under the influence in June pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death in court Monday.

Samuel Gonzalez, 32, pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death for a June 1 crash that took the life of 20-year-old Dylan Engle.

According to an arrest report, Gonzalez was driving home from a local bar, where he was drinking and playing pool, when he hit Engle’s motorcycle at around 11:35 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

Photo of Samuel Gonzalez provided by LVMPD

Engle was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s trauma unit for his life-threatening injuries. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on June 7.

Gonzalez told police that he did not see Engle or his motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle hit the right front wheel and fender of the truck, the report stated

According to the report, after the crash, Gonzalez immediately called 911 and attempted to render aid to Engle, who was “draped across his truck’s bed rail.”

Arriving officers said that Gonzalez had “glassy eyes” and they could smell an odor of “an unknown alcoholic beverage” on him. Officers conducted a set of field sobriety tests and collected blood samples.

Gonzalez had both alcohol and THC in his blood, prosecutors said in court.

A judge is expected to sentence Gonzalez anywhere from two to twenty years in prison and a fine of at least $2,000. The sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 9:14 a.m.