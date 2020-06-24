Man pleads guilty to bank fraud after cashing stolen check worth nearly $400K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges on Wednesday. 40-year-old Jesse Brocius stole nearly $400,000 through a bank fraud and money laundering scheme he devised in 2015.

According to court documents and admissions Brocius made in court, between January 12, 2015 and February 10, 2015, he obtained a stolen check made payable to a family trust, in the amount of $391,636. Brocius then applied to the IRS for an employer identification number, falsely claiming he was a trustee in that family trust. He also created a false Living Trust Agreement identifying him as a trustee, prior to cashing the check.

On February 10, 2015, Brocius opened two bank accounts in the trust’s name, depositing the check into those accounts.Within four months, he had depleted all of the money he has stolen. Between February 10, 2015 and June 8, 2015. Brocius spent the money on personal expenses, including luxury hotels, or he withdrew the money as cash.

Brocius is set to be sentenced on September 21. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud, plus 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for money laundering.