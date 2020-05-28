Man pleads guilty in DUI crash from last summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is set to be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a DUI crash last summer. Daniel Lovato pleaded guilty on Wednesday to “driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm.”

Lovato reportedly told police at the scene of the crash he was on the way to the liquor store when the crash happened. Lovato refused to take a breathalyzer test, and was unable to pass a field sobriety test because he didn’t follow directions, police said. He was given three chances before he was taken for a blood alcohol test. Results were not released.

A witness to the July 23 crash told police there was “a little vodka bottle” inside Lovato’s 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Police said the pickup smashed into the back of a 2006 Mercedes Benz sedan stopped at the light on Stewart Avenue at Christy Lane. That forced a chain reaction with the other vehicles that were stopped in the same lane.

In total, five cars were involved in the chain-reaction crash. One driver was critically injured in the crash.

Lovato is set to be sentenced on September 23.