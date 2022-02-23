Man pleads guilty after sharing child porn with undercover detective

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Laughlin man pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in a Washington D.C. federal case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michael Meoni, 44, communicated with a man he believed to be the father of an underaged girl in Sept. of 2020. The man was actually a detective working with the FBI task force on child exploitation and human trafficking.

The government’s evidence showed that Meoni asked the man for pictures of his daughter. When the undercover detective asked Meoni what photos he could share, Meoni sent explicit photos of a young girl as well as photos of himself with a child wearing a diaper. Meoni was arrested the following day.

He will be sentenced on July 8, 2022, and is facing a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Following his release, he will be required to register for 25 years as a sex offender.