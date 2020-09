LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas visitor is going home much richer. The man, who was only identified as Christopher, won just over $437,540 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the lucky man hit the jackpot after playing 10 quarters on a Wheel of Fortune game in the casino Wednesday.

Christopher was on a business trip to Las Vegas when he hit the jackpot. You could say it was a very successful visit.