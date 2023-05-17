LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his aftermarket motorized bicycle while riding on Russell Road east of Hollywood Boulevard. Police say it’s unknown if the bicycle was struck by a vehicle.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, 35-year-old Robert Barratta was traveling in the left-most travel lane and veered into the center turn lane where the bicycle overturn and ejected him. The crash happened Tuesday around 10:42 p.m. Barrata was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is under investigation and police urge anyone with information to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4088 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or go to this link.