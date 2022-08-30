LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a member of Nevada’s “Black Book” after he fled security at the Paris Hotel & Casino late Monday night, according to gaming authorities.

Tasia McDonald Musa, 41, was added to the Black Book — Nevada’s List of Excluded Persons, who are banned from entering casinos — on Jan. 29, 2015. He was added to the list after convictions involving stealing chips in casinos, described by gaming officials as “various convictions of crimes of moral turpitude.”

After Musa ran from security, Metro officers on patrol on the Strip spotted him crossing the street. After a brief pursuit on foot, police arrested Musa in front of the Bellagio fountains. He was booked on a gross misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry by a person who has been placed on the List of Excluded Persons.

The arrest comes less than a week after the Nevada Gaming Commission added a new name to the Black Book — Kendrick Laronte Weatherspoon, who was added on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“The Board recognizes the security staff of the Paris Hotel & Casino and thanks the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence in this matter, and for its continued partnership with the Board to ensure the safety of Nevada’s residents and its guests,” said James Taylor, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division.

“The Board will continue to work with all of its security and law enforcement partners throughout the state to ensure the integrity and strict regulation of licensed gaming,” Taylor said.

The Nevada Legislature authorized the creation of the List of Excluded Persons in 1967.