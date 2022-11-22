LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is at a rehabilitation center in Las Vegas learning how to walk again after suffering severe burns to 15% of his body.

David Knaack jumped into a hot spring in Round Mountain, Nye County to rescue his dog, Sasha.

On Monday, he was transferred from the UMC Lions Burn Care Center to Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas.

“There’s just no damn way. I’m going back in for her,” Knaack said on Tuesday of his action on October 25 to save Sasha’s life.

He said he has no regrets about it.

“I took a couple of steps in and I’m slowly getting scolded, but I just refused to stop. I refused to stop until I had her, and I grabbed her collar and pulled her out,” Knaack said.

The incident left the 45-year-old with second-degree burns below his knees. He was visiting a friend’s place in Nye County when his 5-year-old German Shepherd jumped into a hot spring.

“I looked at her and then I saw her start to go limp, and I was just like, ‘you know what? There’s just no way,’” Knaack said.

Sasha, unfortunately, didn’t survive, despite Knaack’s best efforts.

As 8 News Now previously reported, Knaack had been at the UMC Burn Center since October 25, when he was flown by helicopter from Round Mountain, which is located 300 miles northwest of Las Vegas, to the hospital.

Late Monday night, Knaack was transported to Encompass Health, where he’s hoping to regain the muscle in his legs through intensive physical therapy and learn how to walk.

Tij Von Neida, the Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health, said it will take a patient like David one to two weeks to get back on their feet.

“We tend to see pretty substantial, improvement with our patients because we provide so much intervention,” Von Neida said.

By Knaack’s side throughout the rehabilitation, as she has been since the accident occurred, will be his wife Mary-Lou.

“We’re very lucky that we’ve had the resources available to us to help take care of him,” Mary-Lou said holding Knaack’s hand and staring at him.

After our original story aired on November 9, Mary-Lou says a couple who breeds German Shepherds offered to donate them a new puppy.

David and Mary-Lou Knaack said they will surprise their children with the pup once David leaves rehab.

The family has accumulated nearly half a million dollars in medical debt because of this incident.