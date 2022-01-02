Man kills roommate during argument near East Flamingo, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police arrested 68-year-old Glenn Wright in connection with the deadly shooting of his roommate on New Year’s Day.

Police were called to the shooting scene shortly before 11:30 a.m Friday inside an apartment located in the 3200 block of East Flamingo Road near Eastern Avenue.

The victim had been in an argument with her roommate. During the fight, Wright shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Wright was later arrested and charged with open murder.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center and scheduled to appear in court on Sunday afternoon.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity.