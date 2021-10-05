Man killed, woman injured in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting occurred at 1:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Helen Ave, near M.L.K. Blvd and Carey Ave, according to police.

Callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both believed to be in their 20’s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed both to University Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was listed in stable condition.

North Las Vegas Police did not immediately say what led to the shooting but did say they do not believe it’s a random act of violence.

The identity of the man who was killed will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.